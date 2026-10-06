Saudi-led coalition carries out military operation against Houthis in Yemen's Hodeidah

Bahrain's foreign ministry expressed the kingdom's full support for Saudi Arabia's efforts in supporting the legitimate Yemeni government to end the Houthi coup, restore the state and its institutions and reach a comprehensive political solution.Saudi Arabia leads the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen.The Bahrain ministry said it strongly condemned the continued blatant attacks by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia, targeting civilians, civilian and economic infrastructure, and desecrating holy sites. The ministry affirmed Bahrain's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. The security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC states, in accordance with the Joint Defence Agreement, the Bahrain statement read.The Bahrain ministry also called upon the UN Security Council, particularly its permanent members, to fulfil its responsibilities in putting an end to these attacks and threats to maritime security and energy supplies, and to ensure the full implementation of its relevant resolutions, foremost among them Resolutions 2216 and 2817, in order to preserve regional and international peace and security