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  • Published: Mon Oct 5, 2026, 7:12 AM

US withdraws all bomber planes from UK airbase used in Iran strikes: Pentagon

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

33 minutes ago

US withdraws bomber planes from UK airbase

  • 7:12 AM

    US withdraws bomber planes from UK airbase

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