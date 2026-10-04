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  • Published: Sun Oct 4, 2026, 7:43 AM

Yemen armed forces conduct 97 'targeting operations' against Houthis

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

25 minutes ago

Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US

1 hour ago

Yemen army conducts 97 'targeting operations' against Houthis

Summary

  • Yemen army conducts 97 'targeting operations' against Houthis, 'neutralises' 260 members
  • Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: AFP cites State Dept
  • 8:31 AM

    Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US

  • 7:38 AM

    Yemen army conducts 97 'targeting operations' against Houthis

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