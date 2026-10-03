Saudi Arabia says 1 injured from intercepted missile shrapnel in Asir

G7 agrees deal to ease global energy supply concerns
8:32 AM
Trump says US will soon fill its strategic oil stockpile
8:00 AM
Trump says rules out diesel export ban after European release
I asked for it. Europe has a lot of diesel and they're going to be making a major world contribution — and so are we. And we're not going to be doing the export ban, we're going to be doing what we're supposed to do.
Donald Trump
7:35 AM
Trump's top national security aides meet secretly at Camp David: Axios
7:30 AM
Crude oil tanker struck by unknown projectile off Oman: UKMTO
7:22 AM
Shrapnel from intercepted ballistic missile in Asir injures one: Saudi Arabia