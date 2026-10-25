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  • Published: Sun Oct 25, 2026, 7:14 AM

Etihad Airways cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam until November 5

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

2 hours ago

Saudi-led Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh

  • 9:47 AM

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  • 9:18 AM

    Al-Sudais strongly condemns repeated attacks on Makkah, Madinah

    quote    The repeated targeting of Makkah and Madinah demonstrates the criminal nature of this terrorist militia, exposes its malicious intentions towards Muslims and their sacred sites, and proves its determination to violate their sanctity and disregard the status and sacredness of the Two Holy Mosques in the hearts of Muslims

    President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque

  • 8:30 AM

    Watch: Trump comments on possibility of resuming Iran fight

  • 7:33 AM

    3 blasts heard in Riyadh, AFP journalist reports

  • 7:22 AM

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  • 7:20 AM

    King Khalid International Airport issues update

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  • 7:14 AM

    Warning sirens in Riyadh

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