Etihad Airways cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam until November 5

Sun, Oct 25, 2026 | Jumada al-Awwal 13, 1448 | Fajr 05:04|DXB 31.6°C
Debris from two ballistic missiles launched by Yemenâs Houthi militia fell in Wadi al-Mughammas, about 21 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Mecca, after the missiles were intercepted. pic.twitter.com/cDTxTFNtTT— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 24, 2026
President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque
"How far along are you on a possible attack on Iran?"@POTUS: "Do you really think I'd tell you that?... There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is will they hold the deal?" pic.twitter.com/ansjVMJlH9— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2026