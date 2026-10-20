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  • Published: Tue Oct 20, 2026, 7:21 AM

US Secretary of War meets Netanyahu during unannounced visit to Israel: Axios

By:Yasmin Hussein
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  • 7:21 AM

    Hegseth meets Netanyahu

  • 7:21 AM

    No end in sight

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