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  • Published: Mon Oct 19, 2026, 7:23 AM

Trump claims US will 'soon finish the job' in Iran war

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

5 minutes ago

Russian FM to visit Iran

3 hours ago

Trump claims US will 'soon finish the job' in Iran war 

Summary

  • Oil tanker catches fire after hitting mine in Hormuz, IRGC says
  • Trump claims US will 'soon finish the job' in Iran war
  • 10:32 AM

    Russian FM to visit Iran

  • 9:47 AM

    Oil prices slip from 5-month high

  • 8:57 AM

    Ghalibaf warns regional entities not to give resources to AI firms 'aiding invasions, killing children'

  • 8:08 AM

    Oil tanker catches fire after hitting mine in Hormuz, IRGC says

  • 7:22 AM

    Trump claims US will 'soon finish the job' in Iran war 

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