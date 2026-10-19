Trump claims US will 'soon finish the job' in Iran war 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was due to arrive in Iran on Monday in his first visit since the outbreak of the Middle East war, as Russia seeks to play a mediating role, AFP reported.Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed the trip on Sunday, saying in a statement that the two sides will discuss "regional and international developments".Lavrov, who is scheduled to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said Moscow's efforts are "aimed at preventing the return of a large-scale war", with talks stalled between Tehran and Washington, according to AFP.The visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in early October that Moscow was prepared to contribute to mediation efforts.