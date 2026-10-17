Strikes hit airport complex in Yemen's govt-held Aden; Houthis claim attack

Two missiles landed Friday within the perimeter of the airport in the Yemeni city of Aden, authorities said, with the Houthis claiming the attack, AFP reported. The Houthis are fighting both Yemen's internationally-recognised government and their Saudi allies.In a statement attributed to a military source, the Houthis said an attack targeted "the Saudi forces' command headquarters in the Badr camp in Aden province" as well as a weapons depot.An AFP journalist heard two loud explosions from the vicinity of the airport, but was not in a position to confirm what precisely had been hit.The Aden Capital Security Department said in a statement "that two rockets launched by the Houthi movement landed inside the Aden International Airport complex, in the second incident of its kind in less than a week"."According to preliminary information, no loss of life was recorded as a result of the incident."