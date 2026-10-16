UN Security Council slams 'escalatory' Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Lebanon's president on Thursday that he should not return several hundred kilograms of explosives seized by Lebanese authorities from Hezbollah, a US official said, AFP reported."He urged President (Joseph) Aoun to hold accountable all those who ordered, financed, and directed the shipment, and underscored that returning explosives to Hezbollah should be out of the question," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.The militant group acknowledged on Thursday that a 500kg shipment of explosives belonging to it was seized last week by Lebanese authorities, saying it was intended for "the resistance.""The vehicle and its cargo belong to the resistance" against Israel, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah had said, adding that the group requested the release of those arrested over the seizure and demanded the return of the shipment.