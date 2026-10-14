KT
WANT MORE KHALEEJ TIMES?
Get the latest on the Khaleej Times app
VIEW

  • LIVE
  • Published: Wed Oct 14, 2026, 7:28 AM

4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

By:Yasmin Hussein
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

  • 9:45 AM

    Latest US advisory for Saudi Arabia

  • 9:01 AM

    Execution in Iran

  • 8:09 AM

    Attacks on Saudi could impact people everywhere: IMF chief

  • 7:55 AM

    Look: Damages at homes in Riyadh

    placeholder
  • 7:34 AM

    4 injuries in Riyadh

  • 7:28 AM

    Top three floors of Aramco building damaged: Source tells Reuters

  • 7:28 AM

    Limited fire at Aramco building

  • 7:28 AM

    Fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia

MOST POPULAR

1

Qatar Emir says damage at energy facilities disrupted country's LNG exports

2

Thunder, dusty winds possible as rain may spread to Dubai this week

3

Riyadh airport to remain closed until October 17, Notam says

4

Abu Dhabi teacher jailed for 2 years for physically assaulting 4 students

5

UAE rains: Where hail fell, lightning struck and water flowed as more showers forecast