4 injured in Riyadh after Saudi intercepts cruise missiles; fire reported at Aramco

The US Embassy in Riyadh said that all US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorisation from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia, following recent aerial attacks on airports in the Kingdom. "US citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia," it added. The mission urged Americans to check their flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. Private car, train, and bus options may provide alternatives to air travel to or from Saudi Arabia. It listed some transportation resources for consideration, saying international airports in neighboring countries of Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE remain operational.