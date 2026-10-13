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  • Published: Tue Oct 13, 2026, 7:25 AM

Etihad cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah over 'regional disruption'

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi-Riyadh flights cancelled

Summary

  • Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi cities, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, are cancelled until October 19
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