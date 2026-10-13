Etihad cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah over 'regional disruption'

Misk Foundation has announced that the Misk Global Forum will not be held in 2026, citing organisational and logistical challenges that could affect the event's overall experience and impact.In a statement, the foundation said the decision followed a careful assessment of challenges surrounding this year's edition as it continues to develop its approach to empowering young people and delivering meaningful experiences."As a result, the decision has been made not to hold the Misk Global Forum in 2026," the statement said.The foundation emphasised that its commitment to youth empowerment and creating opportunities for learning, collaboration and development remains unchanged.It said young people would continue to have access to Misk's programs and initiatives throughout the year, encouraging them to explore available opportunities through the Misk Hub platform.The Misk Global Forum serves as an international platform bringing together young people, emerging leaders and innovators from around the world to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore opportunities for collaboration.