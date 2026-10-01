  • LIVE
  • Published: Thu Oct 1, 2026, 7:29 AM

Oil prices barely changed as investors assess US-Iran peace talks, Gulf exports

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

Key Events

25 minutes ago

Oil prices barely changed as investors assess US-Iran peace talks and Gulf exports

  • 8:15 AM

    Oil prices barely changed as investors assess US-Iran peace talks and Gulf exports

  • 7:29 AM

    What has happened so far

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE petrol and diesel prices for October 2026 announced

2

Flydubai says Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands safely in Saudi after 'incident' en route

3

Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war

4

Flydubai confirms altercation on board led to diversion of its Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

5

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in October 2026?