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  • Published: Tue Jun 16, 2026, 7:13 AM

Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says

By:Salma El Omla
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Key Events

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Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal

1 hour ago

Iran's Mehr says 3 explosions heard south of Qeshm Island, Strait of Hormuz

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Vance tells NBC News nuclear inspectors will 'absolutely' return to Iran

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Summary

  • Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday: JD Vance
  • Vance tells NBC News nuclear inspectors will 'absolutely' return to Iran
  • Trump administration's $300 billion Iran fund to be created for companies, FT says
  • Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal
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  • 8:13 AM

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  • 7:48 AM

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  • 7:39 AM

    Lebanon fighting eases after US-Iran deal

  • 7:33 AM

    What Trump said overnight

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  • 7:31 AM

    MoU is a 'very general document', Vance says on CNN

  • 7:29 AM

    Trump administration's $300 billion Iran fund to be created for companies, FT says

  • 7:25 AM

    Iran's Mehr says 3 explosions heard south of Qeshm Island, Strait of Hormuz

  • 7:25 AM

    Vance tells NBC News nuclear inspectors will 'absolutely' return to Iran

  • 7:16 AM

    Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday: JD Vance  

  • 7:11 AM

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