Trump may release US-Iran agreement before Friday, Vance says

Pakistan could see improved economic forecasts for 2027 after the end of the Iran war, but it is still too early to revise the budget, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told Reuters hours after the US and Iran signed a deal to end the fighting.He said damage to energy infrastructure has disrupted supply chains and pushed inflation back into double digits, adding that it will take time for conditions to return to normal."We were looking at how we manage the second, third-order impact in case this conflict continues," he said. "The energy infrastructure has been hit. And therefore, it will take time before we return to normalcy in terms of supply chains."He added that there could be some upside to next year\u2019s projections, but said it was still "way too premature" to make any changes to the budget.