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  • Published: Sat Jun 13, 2026, 7:29 AM

US shoots down one-way attack drones from Iran heading towards Hormuz

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Key Events

28 minutes ago

Hezbollah confronts Israeli troops in south Lebanon

32 minutes ago

India confirms crew members on ship off Oman safe

46 minutes ago

Explosions heard in Iran's Sirik port, Qeshm island

52 minutes ago

US forces shoot down Iranian attack drones

Summary

  • US forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz
  • Explosions were heard along the strait in Iran's Sirik port and Qeshm island
  • 8:20 AM

    Iran-US peace deal soon

  • 7:58 AM

    US deportation flight carrying Iranians lands in C.African Republic

  • 7:52 AM

    Hezbollah confronts Israeli troops in south Lebanon

  • 7:48 AM

    India confirms crew members on ship off Oman safe

  • 7:34 AM

    Explosions heard in Iran's Sirik port, Qeshm island

  • 7:28 AM

    US forces shoot down Iranian attack drones

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