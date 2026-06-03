US says Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait thwarted; peace talks at stalemate

Two tankers carrying oil products exited the Strait of Hormuz over the past week \u2014 rare movements as traffic through the chokepoint remains limited.Aframax tanker Cy Victorious, carrying at least 80,000 metric tons (over 508,000 barrels) of high-sulphur straight-run fuel oil, exited the strait on May 30, ship-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG showed.The vessel last loaded at Iraq's Khor al Zubair port in early April and is expected to reach Malaysia in the second half of June.Separately, four ballast LNG tankers have recently moved towards the eastern entrance of the strait and are holding positions there, according to Vortexa, Kpler and LSEG data.Several tankers have managed to leave the Gulf in the past month, but oil and LNG flows are still severely constrained by the Iran war.