Israel intercepts projectiles from Lebanon; Trump yet to decide on Iran deal

Trump fit to carry out all duties of Commander-in-Chief, says doctor
President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function
Trump's doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella
Sat, May 30, 2026 | Dhu al-Hijjah 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:01
Trump's doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella
.@SECWAR âWe were in a cabinet meeting just a couple of days ago, and the president saidâhey, it will be a great dealâand if Iran doesnât want to make a great deal that ensures they donât get a nuclear weaponâthey can deal with the guy on my left.— DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) May 30, 2026
That was the only time Iâveâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Int1YiuflQ