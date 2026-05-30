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  • Published: Sat May 30, 2026, 7:10 AM

Israel intercepts projectiles from Lebanon; Trump yet to decide on Iran deal

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Hezbollah claims attacks on Israel

1 hour ago

Israel intercepts projectiles

Summary

  • US, Iran reached 60-day MoU but need Trump's final approval; Iran said text not finalised yet
  • Iran's Ghalibaf says Tehran has no trust in words, will judge by actions
  • Iran FM says deal depends on end to 'excessive' US demands
  • Kazakhstan open to taking Iran’s uranium stockpile, IAEA chief tells FT
  • 8:26 AM

    Trump fit to carry out all duties of Commander-in-Chief, says doctor

    quote    President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function

    Trump's doctor, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella

  • 8:15 AM

    Trump's red lines should be satisfied: White House

  • 7:40 AM

    US 'more than capable' of resuming war with Iran: Hegseth

  • 7:20 AM

    Hezbollah claims attacks on Israel

  • 7:10 AM

    Israel intercepts projectiles

  • 7:10 AM

    Ceasefire enters Day 53

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