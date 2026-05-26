US launches new 'self-defence' strikes on Iran amid ceasefire

Mexico will host Iranâs national football team during the FIFA World Cup, with the squad set to stay there and travel to the US for its matches after Washington declined to host them, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said https://t.co/zX2ibk8LdQ pic.twitter.com/LDqR6szdMv— Reuters (@Reuters) May 26, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi | On Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "The strait needs to be open without tolls. What is happening there is unlawful, illegal, unsustainable and unacceptable. No country in the world is acceptable of a tolling system except Iran."— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026
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