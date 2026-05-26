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  • Published: Tue May 26, 2026, 7:16 AM

US launches new 'self-defence' strikes on Iran amid ceasefire

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Key Events

24 minutes ago

Iran accuses US of 'despicable war crime' after strike on sports hall kills 24

2 hours ago

US hits Iran with new strikes, despite ceasefire

Summary

  • US forces attack missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines
  • Explosions heard in Iran's Bandar Abbas city, Iranian media reported, adding that situation was under control
  • Trump says he expected Iran to hand over its enriched uranium to the US to be destroyed
  • Qatar quashes reports of offering $12 billion to Iran for deal
  • Rubio says that the blockaded Strait of Hormuz would reopen "one way or the other"
  • 9:16 AM

    Iran accuses US of 'despicable war crime' after strike on sports hall kills 24

  • 8:46 AM

    Mexico to host Iran's World Cup team after US refusal

  • 8:18 AM

    Trump says Iran's enriched uranium must be destroyed or handed over to US

  • 8:06 AM

    Qatar quashes reports of offering $12 billion to Iran for deal

  • 7:47 AM

    Day 49 of ceasefire: A recap of overnight developments

  • 7:47 AM

    Rubio says Strait of Hormuz has to be open 'one way or the other' 

  • 7:24 AM

    Situation under control, cause unknown: Iranian media after blasts

  • 7:16 AM

    US hits Iran with new strikes, despite ceasefire

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