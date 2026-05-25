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  • Published: Mon May 25, 2026, 7:23 AM

Trump says naval blockade to remain in 'full force' until Iran deal signed

By:Laraib Anwer
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Rubio says Iran deal still possible on Monday

Summary

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    quote    We're going to give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives.

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