Trump says naval blockade to remain in 'full force' until Iran deal signed

Oil prices fell and Asian stocks climbed on Monday over hopes a deal between the United States and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz could be brokered.The price of North Sea Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate slipped close to five per cent to $99.41 and $92.49 a barrel respectively.The United States and Iran appear closer than ever to a deal that would end the war that has ravaged the Middle East since late February, sending energy prices soaring and stoking global inflation.But sticking points in their negotiations have tempered hopes of a swift resolution to restore the transit of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.