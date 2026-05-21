Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'

Middle Eastern carriers have ramped up capacity after severe disruption from the Iran war, while airlines outside the Gulf reroute flights between Europe and Asia away from major hubs in the region.Aegean Airlines Greece's largest carrier will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Heraklion, Rhodes and Larnaca on May 21. Flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv are cancelled until June 26.The airline will recommence flights to Riyadh and Amman on May 21. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until June 29, and to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2.AeroflotThe Russian flag carrier said it would resume flights to the UAE from June 1.AirbalticLatvia's airBaltic says flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until June 28. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until October 24.Air CanadaThe Canadian carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7.Air Europa The Spanish airline has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until June 9.Air France KLMAir France has suspended its Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai flights until June 3 and to Riyadh until May 19.KLM has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until June 28.Cathay Pacific The Hong Kong airline has suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until June 30 and cargo freighter services to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31. It plans to operate all scheduled flights beyond June.DeltaThe US carrier has extended its suspension of services for the Atlanta-Tel Aviv route through November 30 and plans to resume New York-JFK to Tel Aviv flights on September 6. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, had been delayed until further notice.The company said in May it is extending its pause of services from Atlanta to Tel Aviv, with services suspended through December 18.El Al Israeli AirlinesAll flights to Dubai are cancelled until May 31.FinnairThe Finnish carrier has cancelled its Doha flights until July 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. It will only restart Dubai flights in October.IAGIAG-owned British Airways is reducing flights to the Middle East when services resume, permanently dropping Jeddah as a destination, while adding capacity to India and Africa.It plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to one daily flight from July\u202f 1, and to cut Riyadh services from two daily flights to one from mid-May. Changes apply through the summer season that ends on October 24, with one Dubai service restarting on October 16.IAG's Spanish low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv through May 31.Japan AirlinesJapan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until June 30 and Doha-Tokyo flights until July 1.LOTThe Polish airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until June 12. It has also cancelled flights to Riyadh until June 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to June 27. LOT plans to operate its winter route to Dubai in October.Lufthansa Group Austrian Airlines will restart operations to Tel Aviv from June 1, while SWISS, ITA Airways and Lufthansa are planning to resume flights as early as July. Brussels Airlines has suspended operations until October 24.Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways will continue to suspend flights to Dubai until September 13.Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until October 24.Low-cost carrier Eurowings suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 9, to Beirut until June 12, to Erbil until June 22 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until October 24.ITA Airways also extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh until June 30.Malaysia Airlines The Malaysian carrier will resume limited services to Doha from July 2.Norwegian Air The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15.Pegasus Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until June 1.Qantas Australia's flag carrier is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet an upswing in demand for European routes. Flights to Paris will increase to five return flights per week from three and the Perth-Singapore service will increase from daily to 10 a week. An updated schedule will come into effect progressively for flights from mid-April and run until late July.Qatar Airways It is also expanding its international flight network to more than 150 destinations from June 16.Royal Air Maroc The Moroccan carrier said flights to Doha were cancelled until June 30 and those to Dubai until May 31.Singapore AirlinesThe carrier extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until August 2, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until October 24 to meet higher demand.Turkish Airlines SunExpress, Turkish Airlines' joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut and Erbil until June 30.Wizz AirThe low-cost airline will resume flights to Tel Aviv on May 28 but flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations remain suspended until mid-September. All flights to Medina are suspended indefinitely.