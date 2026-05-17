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  • Published: Sun May 17, 2026, 7:22 AM

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

By:Laraib Anwer
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Summary

  • Iran is set to announce a traffic mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, expected to benefit only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with it.
  • US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford returns home after 326-day deployment in Caribbean and Middle east.
  • 8:38 AM

    India scrambles to steady rupee as oil shock bites

  • 8:23 AM

    Iran confirms squad heading to Turkey for World Cup preparation

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    quote    No visas have been issued yet.

    Mehdi Taj, Iranian football federation head

  • 8:09 AM

    Israel strikes south Lebanon day after ceasefire extension

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  • 7:53 AM

    Hezbollah says it struck military objective in northern Israel

  • 7:45 AM

    UK deploys new low-cost anti-drone system in Middle East

  • 7:33 AM

    US aircraft carrier returns home

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  • 7:22 AM

    Day 40 of ceasefire

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