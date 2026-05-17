Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Hormuz; US aircraft carrier returns from region

India is scrambling to salvage a sinking rupee as surging oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict threaten to disrupt the world's fastest-growing major economy.The currency has dropped more than five per cent since the crisis erupted in February, extending losses from 2025 and making it Asia's worst-performing major currency in 2026 so far.It hit a record low of over 96 to the dollar on Friday, prompting officials to signal that halting further depreciation is a key macroeconomic priority.India's central bank has already poured billions of dollars to stabilise the currency, curbed speculative trading and offered a special credit line to oil importers to ease dollar demand.