UAE affirms its measures were defensive to protect sovereignty, civilians

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by 45 days
All UAE measures have been within the framework of defensive actions aimed at protecting its sovereignty, civilians, and vital infrastructure, Mofa said
7:13 AM
Fatilities in Lebanon
7:04 AM
UAE measures were defensive
All measures undertaken by the UAE have been within the framework of defensive actions aimed at protecting its sovereignty, civilians, and vital infrastructure, in line with the country's legitimate right to safeguard its national security and maintain its stability