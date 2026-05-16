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  • Published: Sat May 16, 2026, 7:05 AM

UAE affirms its measures were defensive to protect sovereignty, civilians

By:Yasmin Hussein
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Summary

  • The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by 45 days
  • All UAE measures have been within the framework of defensive actions aimed at protecting its sovereignty, civilians, and vital infrastructure, Mofa said
  • 7:13 AM

    Fatilities in Lebanon

  • 7:04 AM

    UAE measures were defensive

    quote    All measures undertaken by the UAE have been within the framework of defensive actions aimed at protecting its sovereignty, civilians, and vital infrastructure, in line with the country's legitimate right to safeguard its national security and maintain its stability

    Mofa statement

  • 7:04 AM

    39 days of war, 39 days of ceasefire

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