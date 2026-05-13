Trump flies to China; Iran rejects Kuwait's claims of hostile acts by Tehran

Tucson, an oasis of civilization in the Arizona desert, is set to be the base camp for "Team Melli" when the world's biggest sporting spectacle opens in the US, Mexico and Canada next month."We're just excited to host them here, and we're going to give them a positive experience," Sarah Hanna, director of the Kino Sports Complex, where the team will train, told AFP. This comes against the backdrop of a war between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other that is now in its 11th week. Organizers FIFA have insisted the team will take part in the tournament as planned, so Tucson has pressed ahead with its preparations.