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  • Published: Fri May 8, 2026, 7:14 AM

UAE responds to attacks from Iran; Trump says ceasefire still in place

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Key Events

28 minutes ago

UAE defence systems respond to missile threats

Summary

  • UAE defence systems respond to missile threats on Friday morning
  • Trump says ceasefire with Iran still in place despite exchange of fire with Iran
  • 7:36 AM

    Bahrain, US float Security Council resolution on Strait of Hormuz

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  • 7:14 AM

    UAE defence systems respond to missile threats

  • 7:05 AM

    Day 31 of ceasefire

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