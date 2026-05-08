UAE responds to attacks from Iran; Trump says ceasefire still in place

Bahrain and the US have circulated a draft Security Council resolution calling for Iran to cease attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.The resolution is supported by Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose representatives also took part in the stakeout. The UAE Mission to the UN shared the text of the draft resolution on X.The development comes a day after the UN Security Council met in closed session following Monday's missile and drone attacks on the UAE, which the Iranian military denied carrying out.