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  • Published: Mon Aug 31, 2026, 6:20 AM

IRGC says supertanker struck by mines in Hormuz for passing 'illegally'

By:Supreeta BalasubramanianPoojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

1 hour ago

IRGC says supertanker struck by mines in Hormuz

1 hour ago

Iran President says 'will deliver decisive response'

2 hours ago

Bessent expects new US secondary sanctions weekly

2 hours ago

Oil jumps more than 2%

2 hours ago

US Centcom refutes IRGC claims of 'act of aggression'

3 hours ago

Trump says Kharg Island 'blown to smithereens'

3 hours ago

US strikes Iran for first time in a month, IRGC retaliates with attack in Jordan

3 hours ago

US, Iran exchange strikes for first time in a month

Summary

  • US, Iran exchange strikes for first time in a month
  • Bessent expects new US secondary sanctions weekly on Iran-linked targets
  • IRGC says supertanker struck by mines in Hormuz
  • 9:40 AM

    No evidence of attack on Kharg despite Trump claim

  • 9:23 AM

    Iran condemns US attacks on Larak Island

  • 9:00 AM

    IRGC says several killed, wounded in US attack on Larak Island

  • 8:39 AM

    IRGC says supertanker struck by mines in Hormuz

  • 8:29 AM

     Iran ministry warns US against further escalation

  • 8:10 AM

    5 vessels cross Hormuz strait per day over weekend

  • 7:56 AM

    Iran President says 'will deliver decisive response'

  • 7:39 AM

    Bessent expects new US secondary sanctions weekly

  • 7:24 AM

    IRGC says shot down US drone

  • 7:12 AM

    Oil jumps more than 2%

  • 6:57 AM

    US Centcom refutes IRGC claims of 'act of aggression'

  • 6:37 AM

    Trump says Kharg Island 'blown to smithereens'

  • 6:19 AM

    US strikes Iran for first time in a month, IRGC retaliates with attack in Jordan

  • 6:18 AM

    US, Iran exchange strikes for first time in a month

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