IRGC says supertanker struck by mines in Hormuz for passing 'illegally'

Early on Monday, US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video clip that he said was Iran's oil hub Kharg Island being "blown to smithereens".It was not clear if Trump's post was a threat to Kharg Island or if an attack was taking place. Several hours after the post, there was no evidence Kharg had been attacked, Reuters reported.The White House and the US Defence Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours. There was no immediate response to Trump's post on Iranian media, Reuters said.Reuters confirmed that an accompanying video clip showing dramatic explosions was most likely synthetically-generated, using software that detects AI-manipulated imagery.