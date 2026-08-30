  • LIVE
  • Published: Sun Aug 30, 2026, 7:33 AM

US sanctions weigh on Iran as 'economic war' continues

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

  • 7:33 AM

    US-Iran war continues on economic front

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE's Gargash slams 'targeted media campaigns', calls it 'desperate'

2

How UAE residents can pre-order Starlink satellite internet; cost, speed, plans

3

India-UAE flights: Travellers can save over Dh1,600 by returning after summer rush

4

No need to remove liquids, shoes or belts: Dubai airport continues to rolls out new scanners

5

UAE Central Bank orders probe into Banque Misr branches after US money laundering warning