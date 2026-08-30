US sanctions weigh on Iran as 'economic war' continues

Iran has admitted that the war with US has taken an enormous economic toll on the country, with President Pezeshkian saying that foreign trade has shrunk by a third due to the sanctions and the blockade. The Supreme Leader urged the government to address the concerns, even as Iran vowed to withstand the pressure and maintain what it said was control over the Strait of Hormuz.Mediators are still focused on diplomacy. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Iranian leaders in Tehran on Thursday. He said he had stressed during the meeting the importance of returning to the pre-war status of open shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.Stay tuned to Khaleej Times as we bring you the latest updates in the US-Iran war, from the region and beyond.[Inputs from AFP]