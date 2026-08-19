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  • Published: Wed Aug 19, 2026, 7:37 AM

Trade halted, Iran denies attack: Key events after UAE detects two missiles on Aug 18

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Summary

  • Iranian FM denies missiles detected by UAE on Tuesday originated from Iran
  • 8:47 AM

    Hormuz traffic slows as uncertainty over waterway persists

  • 7:51 AM

    Trump claims Hormuz 'new US territory'

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  • 7:46 AM

    Baghaei says missiles detected by UAE were not from Iran

  • 7:36 AM

    UAE detects missiles, suspends trade activities with Iran

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