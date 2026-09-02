Iran says 11 dead in US overnight strikes; Bahrain issues fresh threat alert

Peru's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it has severed diplomatic relations with Iran, accusing Tehran of inciting "an escalation of conflicts" in the Middle East and hindering maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz, according to AFP. Citing a historic pacifist stance, the Peruvian government "has made the decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry said in a statement. "Peru views with deep concern the severe restrictions imposed by the Iranian regime, as well as the disruption of international trade through the Strait of Hormuz," the ministry said in a statement.Peru's conservative President Keiko Fujimori campaigned on iron-fist security policies and took steps to join US President Donald Trump's Shield of Americas initiative days after taking office July 28, signaling a willingness to work with Washington.