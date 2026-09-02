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  • Published: Wed Sept 2, 2026, 7:22 AM

Iran says 11 dead in US overnight strikes; Bahrain issues fresh threat alert

By:Laraib Anwer
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Iran says 11 dead in US strikes: state media

1 hour ago

Bahrain issues fresh threat alert 

Summary

  • Bahrain issues fresh threat alert after overnight attacks
  • Iran says 11 dead in US strikes on its territory: state media
  • 8:24 AM

    Peru says it cut ties with Iran, accuses Tehran of escalating war

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  • 7:56 AM

    Shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz stays below 10-day average

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  • 7:22 AM

    Iran says 11 dead in US strikes: state media

  • 7:22 AM

    Bahrain issues fresh threat alert 

  • 7:22 AM

    Overnight attacks flare up across region

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