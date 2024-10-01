US, Israel agree on 'dismantling attack infrastructure' on Lebanon border as ground raids begin

Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov embraced their floating colleagues after boarding the station
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday offered support to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for "dismantling attack infrastructure" along the border with Lebanon, after Israel launched "targeted ground raids" on Hezbollah.
Austin also issued a warning to Iran of "serious consequences" should it directly attack Israel in response to their attacks on Hezbollah.
"We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," he said in a statement posted to social network X after speaking with Gallant.
Gallant had warned earlier that Israel's military action in Lebanon was not over despite an Israeli strike killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, dealing a devastating blow to the militant group.
Austin reiterated the position shared by the White House that a "diplomatic resolution is required" to ensure civilian safety "on both sides of the border."
"I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel," Austin said.
"The US is well postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict."
