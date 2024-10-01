US is boosting forces in Middle East by a 'few thousand' troops

Kaohsiung mayor warns city to steel itself for 'disaster'
The United States is boosting its forces in the Middle East by a "few thousand" troops, by bringing in new units while extending others that are already there, the Pentagon said.
The increase in Washington's military presence in the Middle East comes as the growing Israel-Hezbollah conflict — which saw Israel kill the Lebanese militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah last week — raises fears of a wider regional war.
"A certain number of units already deployed to the Middle East region...will be extended and the forces due to rotate into theatre to replace them will now instead augment" those that are already there, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists on Monday.
"These augmented forces include F-16, F-15E, A-10, F-22 fighter aircraft and associated personnel," Singh said, later adding that there will be "an additional few thousand" personnel in the region as a result.
Later on Monday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin offered support to his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant for "dismantling attack infrastructure" belonging to Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon.
Austin also warned Iran of "serious consequences" should it directly strike Israel in response to its attacks on the Tehran-backed militant group.
Israel announced the following day that Gallant had briefed Austin on "localised and targeted" invasion targeting Hezbollah positions in South Lebanon — a further escalation of the conflict after a week of intense air strikes that killed hundreds.
Kaohsiung mayor warns city to steel itself for 'disaster'
Global warming, combined with the silting of the Paraiba River, has contributed to the erosion of Atafona's coast and caused the destruction of 500 houses
The findings by the Copernicus Marine Service underscore the consequences of a warming planet on oceans, which cover 70 per cent of earth's surface and acts as a major regulator of the climate
The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar marks a symbolic step in the UK's ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2050
When it was announced a month ago that the elderly pandas would soon be returned to China to be treated for high blood pressure, visitors flocked to see the pair before they left
She faces being barred from public office for up to 10 years
The poll will decide which party controls parliament's lower house
Parents of about 600,000 pupils who attend private schools now face the decision of whether to accept paying higher fees or to place their children in state schools