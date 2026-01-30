USS Abraham Lincoln in Arabian Sea: What fighter jets, destroyers are on board?
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launched from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier while conducting routine flight operations in the Arabian Sea, the US CENTCOM said
- PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 9:45 PM
- By:
- Yasmin Hussein
On January 28, US President Donald Trump issued another stern warning to Iran, telling Tehran that time is running out for it to reach a deal on its controversial nuclear programme, while adding that what he called an armada is quickly moving its way.
Days earlier, the US Central Command said that the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group arrived in the Middle East, dramatically boosting American firepower in the region and further adding to security concerns.