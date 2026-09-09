US, Iran trade strikes in Hormuz strait as war escalates: All you need to know

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Iran launched fresh attacks against the United States on Wednesday in retaliation for US strikes on its vessels.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict:

Oil prices climb

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday to near $100 a barrel in Asian morning trade, as the Middle East war threatened to further choke supply from the crude-rich region.

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The price of Brent crude, the benchmark international contract, rose to $99.46 per barrel, while the main US contract West Texas Intermediate was at $94.45 per barrel.

Iran attacks US vessels in Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they attacked two US vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 "non-compliant vessels" trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

"Two US vessels, eight oil tankers, and 10 non-compliant vessels attempting to pass through the prohibited and unsafe zone of the Strait of Hormuz were targeted," the Guards said in a statement published by the official IRNA.

Iran strikes US base in Jordan

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they struck a US military base in Jordan with missiles in retaliation for US strikes on Tehran's vessels.

Minutes later, Jordan's army said it shot down 18 missiles from Iran targeting the kingdom.

Iran threatens tankers off Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran said Wednesday it would target oil tankers off Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for US strikes on its vessels, urging crews to leave their ships, according to the IRNA state news agency.

"We warn all oil tankers in the Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports, which host these terrorists and are partners in their evils, whether they are anchored or docked -- we warn them to leave their vessels because they will be targeted," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement posted on IRNA.

US destroys Iran oil tankers

US forces destroyed five Iranian oil carriers on Tuesday after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at an American warship twice in recent days, the US military said.

"American forces directed the crews to abandon ship before the vessels were struck and rendered inoperable," US Central Command said in a statement, adding the strikes were "in response to Iran's most recent failed attacks".

US strikes Iran tanker

Iran's Tasnim news agency said "a small Iranian tanker was targeted by a missile attack" from the US, around six kilometres off Kharg Island.

It came after local media reported that several blasts were heard on the Gulf island, where the majority of the country's oil is exported from.

Iranian media also reported two explosions in the southern port of Jask.

Iran threatens US bases

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ali Abdollahi, on Tuesday warned Tehran would attack US bases in the region if Iranian oil tankers were hit.

"The US aggressor army has given Iranian oil tankers an evacuation warning to hit them, so I announce that any attack on Iranian oil tankers will result in the targeting of US bases in the region by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Abdollahi said, according to state TV.

Rubio blames Iran for Yemen fighting

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that "the Iranian hand" was behind attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia.

"The Houthis in many ways are agents and proxies of the Iranians. I think behind some of this is clearly the Iranian hand," Rubio said in response to a question about the wave of attacks, which wounded dozens.

The Houthis have launched a new offensive to seize land near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which controls entrance to the Red Sea, as the Yemeni civil war reignited after a four-year ceasefire.

Guards say seized submarine drone

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state TV that they captured "one of the most modern, unmanned" US submarines.

The US military said one of its underwater drones "malfunctioned" and was not carrying any sensitive data.

Iran thwarts drone attack

Iran said in another statement carried by state TV that they thwarted a drone attack on Tuesday.

The advanced MQ1 drone -- used by only a few countries, including the United States -- was "destroyed" over the Strait of Hormuz, the Guards said, without specifying who was behind the attack.

US sanctions Iran airlines

Washington imposed sanctions on "all remaining Iranian airlines" that have yet to face such penalties, as Washington pushes to step up economic pressure on Tehran.

The US Treasury Department said its latest action takes aim at "36 targets for supporting Iran's aviation sector, which the regime uses to move weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo".