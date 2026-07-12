US-Iran strikes: Latest developments as Tehran shuts Hormuz, targets Gulf states

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest developments after the signing of the US-Iran MoU.]

Iran announced it was again closing the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday and hit Gulf neighbours in retaliation for US strikes, further undermining efforts to salvage Middle East peace efforts.

Here are the latest developments:

Indians missing

India said 10 of its nationals had been rescued and one remained missing after a strike early Sunday on a vessel off the coast of Oman, which the United States blamed on Iran.

British maritime agency UKMTO earlier said the crew had abandoned ship and taken to a lifeboat.

Iran issues 'warning shots'

Iran Guards had said earlier they struck and stopped a ship in the Strait of Hormuz for ignoring repeated instructions to use an approved route, calling the fire "warning shots".

The US military's Central Command (Centcom) said the vessel had been disabled by fire and damage to its engine room.

Jordan hit

Jordan's army said three Iranian missiles had fallen "in several locations across the kingdom, without causing any casualties".

Pakistan urges 'restraint'

Pakistan's top diplomat called for "de-escalation" and for all sides to "show restraint" during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday, the foreign ministry said.

Kuwait attacked

Kuwait's military said its air defence forces were working to intercept an ongoing attack on its territory, as countries across the Gulf were targeted by drones and missiles.

Iran strikes second vessel

Iran Guards announced they had hit a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, state TV network IRIB reported, adding they had also attacked a US base in Qatar.

US facilities in Oman hit

Iran Guards said they had also destroyed "the logistical support centres for naval vessels and the refuelling facilities for US aircraft carriers at the port of Duqm in Oman".

The Oman News Agency said on X that "the Sultanate of Oman affirms its condemnation and denunciation of this attack", which came just hours after the country hosted Iran's foreign minister to address security issues in the Strait of Hormuz.

US strikes 140 targets

Centcom said Saturday the US military had hit "approximately" 140 targets in Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attack on another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

The targets included missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations, it said.

Bahrain attacked

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.

Three injured in Qatar

Qatar also reported intercepting missile attacks, and said three people had been injured.

Iran will 'pay': Hegseth

"Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay," said US defence secretary Pete Hegseth after Iran's strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran closes Hormuz

Iran's Guards said the Strait of Hormuz would be closed "until further notice" after the latest hostilities, state media reported, renewing pressure on global energy prices, which have soared over hostilities around the vital shipping route.

'Vengeance'

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed revenge for the US-Israeli killing of his father and predecessor on February 28, the first day of the war.

"Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," he said in a written message Saturday, his first since his father's funeral.