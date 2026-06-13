As speculation swirls about US-Iran peace deal, here's what we know so far

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With a draft deal between the United States and Iran now on the table, speculation has been swirling about exactly what is in the agreement.

US President Donald Trump insisted Friday that reports circulating about details of the proposed deal were incorrect. In a post on social media, he said the terms “Iran leaked” to the media “have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing.”

There were conflicting accounts of the deal in Iranian media, with one hard-line news outlet reporting terms more favourable to Iran and the state news agency providing a more measured description. On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a deal “has never been closer” but added that “the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content."

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Much about the emerging deal remains murky, with both sides keen to frame it as a victory. What is known is that a “memorandum of understanding” between the two sides is under discussion.

Two Iranian officials and one regional official briefed on the terms of the agreement said that the United States and Iran had agreed to a preliminary deal that would end the fighting, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the US naval blockade on Iran. They said the deal would pave the way for further talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

The agreement is similar to previous iterations of a deal that have emerged in recent weeks of stop-start negotiations, the three officials said, but added that there have been some changes to the wording.

The United States, Iran and Israel have been at war since late February, and although a ceasefire was agreed to in April, there have been persistent flare-ups of fighting. Israeli officials have expressed concern about the agreement, saying they feared Iran would avoid making concessions on its nuclear program in the next round of talks.

The regional official was optimistic that the deal could be finalized but cautioned that last-minute spoilers could lead to its collapse.

Here is what we know from the three officials about the deal. The United States has not confirmed these details.