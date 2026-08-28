US to push economic pressure on Iran at G20 finance talks

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will step up efforts to isolate Iran economically as he hosts G20 counterparts next week, a US official said Thursday, in a gathering clouded by war and trade tensions.Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies are due to convene in mountainous Asheville, North Carolina, next Monday and Tuesday.Their talks are the first of several key ministerial meetings this year, setting the stage for a G20 leaders' summit President Donald Trump will host in December in Florida.