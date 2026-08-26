Japan to support alternative Middle East oil pipelines, reports say

QatarEnergy has issued a second tender this week to sell al-Shaheen and Qatar Marine crude via ship-to-ship transfers outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to three trade sources and a tender document reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.The crude will be discharged for the first half of October. Deadline for bid submission is 12pm Doha time.In the previous tender, QatarEnergy has offered al-Shaheen, Qatar Marine and Qatar Land crude for loading in September and October on a free-on-board basis at their respective loading ports in Qatar.