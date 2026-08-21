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  • Published: Fri Aug 21, 2026, 7:21 AM

US official says less need for new military operations, as war expands to economic front

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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  • 7:56 AM

    Hormuz traffic in single digits: Reuters

  • 7:20 AM

    War expands beyond military ops

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