US official says less need for new military operations, as war expands to economic front

Ship crossings at the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint were down on Thursday from the previous day, Reuters reported, amid growing concern over risks to shipping in the Middle East, with US-Iran peace talks remaining in limbo.Thursday's tally of seven commodity ships was half that of Wednesday, Reuters cited Kpler data. Of these, four ships were entering and three exiting the waterway. No very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers were in the mix.However, one very large gas carrier, carrying propane and butane, did transit out of Hormuz via the Iranian route, the data showed, according to Reuters.