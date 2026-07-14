Attacks in the Middle East since US-Iran hostilities resumed on July 7

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Nearly 26 days after the signing of the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, tensions in the Middle East began to sharply rise again, with US President Donald Trump announcing the deal is over.

From attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which represents a flashpoint in the conflict, to sirens sounding again in some Gulf states, the latest tensions have again dimmed the prospects of achieving a peace deal that puts an end to the war which started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

A letter seen by Reuters showed that Trump has sent Congress formal notification that hostilities against Iran resumed on July 7, a letter his administration sees as opening a new 60-day window to use the military in the region without congressional approval. "I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States' national security and foreign policy interests," Trump said in the letter, dated July 10.

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Here's a look at flareups in the Middle East since July 7:

July 7

Iran attacked three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

July 8

In response the US Central Command said its forces completed a round of offensive strikes against Iran, hitting over 80 targets.

Sirens sounded in Bahrain for three times. Kuwait's air defences dealt with hostile missile and drone attacks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted 85 US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to the US 'ceasefire violation'.

Trump said that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over", adding he didn't want to engage with Tehran.

July 9

The US Central Command said its forces completed an additional round of strikes against Iran.

US forces, it said, struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defence systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline.

Qatar issued a brief security alert. Kuwait detected 3 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile and 10 hostile drones in its airspace at dawn. One person was injured as a reusult ofn debris falling. In Bahrain, sirens sounded for three times.

Sirens sounded in Jordan after missiles launched from Iran were detected in Jordanian airspace. Jordan Armed Forces said that they have intercepted and shot down 8 missiles resulting in the fall of shrapnel.

July 12

Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain, with authorities urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems said they were actively engaging incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that the missile threats were outside the country's borders, and assured residents that the situation was stable.

Qatar announced that it has successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting the country. Three people, including a child, have been injured in Qatar after debris fell during interception operations following Iranian attacks.

Iran Guards said the US military carried out airstrikes targeting several coastal bases and communication towers along the Islamic Republic's southern coast.

The US Central Command (Centcom) said US forces struck approximately 140 Iranian military targets using precision munitions launched from land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels.

Bahraini authorities activated alarm sirens for three times and urged citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a container ship sustained damage and caught fire after an incident approximately 9 nautical miles east of Oman.

Sites in Oman’s Musandam Governorate were targeted by drones, a security source said, with the Sultanate condemning the incident.

In Jordan, three Iranian missiles fell inside the Kingdom.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 10 of the 11 Indian nationals who were on board the vessel attacked off Oman coast have been rescued, while one Indian national remains missing.

The official spokesman of the Ministry of Defence in Kuwait said that three northern land border centres in the country were attacked and sustained material damage. An offshore drilling platforms affiliated with the Kuwait Oil Company in Kuwaiti territorial waters was also targeted by a hostile drone, resulting in material damage and the injury of one worker, who is receiving the necessary medical care.

July 13

Sirens sounded in Bahrain for three times and Bahraini air defences intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks. Kuwaiti Armed Forces said it confronted hostile aerial targets within Kuwaiti airspace.

The US military said it completed a new round of strikes in Iran aimed at preventing the Islamic republic from attacking shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Jordan's Armed Forces said it intercepted and downed four missiles that entered the country's airspace, coming from Iranian territories.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the repeated attacks targeting the country's Consulate General in Basra, Iraq.

July 14

UAE said national oil tankers, the Mombasa and the Al Bahiyah, were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles, resulting in the death of one Indian crew member and injuring 8 others—six Indians and two Ukrainians. Among the wounded, four sustained serious injuries. Fires that broke out onboard the vessels as a result of the attack were brought under control

In Bahrain, sirens sounded for three times during the morning.

Jordanian Armed Forces downed four missiles launched by Iran.