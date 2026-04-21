US-Iran ceasefire to end at 2350GMT, Tehran's response on talks 'critical': Pakistan

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran would expire at 2350GMT (3.50am UAE) on Tuesday, meditator Pakistan said.

"Ceasefire ends at 4:50 am PST, 22 April. Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of two weeks ceasefire is critical." Information Minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X, referring to Pakistan Standard Time.

"Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks and these efforts continue, he added.

The truce had been expected to end overnight Tuesday, though in comments to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump said it would only expire a day later, on Wednesday evening Washington time.

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Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would agree to extend it.

Pakistan invited the warring sides to a second round of talks in Islamabad, but Iran has yet to formally respond, Tarar said.

He added that a decision by Tehran was "critical" before the truce expired.