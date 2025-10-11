US envoys Witkoff, Kushner visit Gaza, attend Tel Aviv rally for hostages' families

The Israeli military said that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as a ceasefire announced by Israel entered its second day.

Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour in Gaza with "US envoy to the Middle East, Mr Steven 'Steve' Witkoff, Mr Jared Kushner, and the Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Later on Saturday, the two envoys attended a rally in Tel Aviv organised by families of Israeli hostages ahead of their expected release from Gaza.

During the rally, Witkoff, in a message to the hostages remaining in Gaza, said: "You are coming home".

Hamas militants are expected to release 48 hostages, both living and deceased, under a ceasefire agreement with Israel.