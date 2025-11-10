US envoy Kushner, Netanyahu discuss phase two of Gaza plan: Israel PM office

US envoy Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on Monday and discussed the first and second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"Together the two discussed phase one which we are currently still in... and the future of phase two of this plan, which includes the disarming of Hamas, demilitarising Gaza and ensuring Hamas will have no role in the future of Gaza ever again," spokeswoman for the prime minister's office, Shosh Bedrosian, told journalists.

"Phase two also includes the establishment of the international stabilisation force and the details of which of course together are being discussed," she added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.