US embassy in Qatar asks citizens to 'shelter-in-place'

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

The US embassy in Qatar on Tuesday told citizens to shelter in place, after Doha said Israeli strikes targeted Hamas officials in the capital Doha.

"We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha. The U.S. Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities. US citizens are advised to shelter-in-place," the embassy said in a post on X.

Upon confirming the attack on late Tuesday afternoon, the IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) did not specify where the strike took place.

