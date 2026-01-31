US approves potential $9 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The proposed sale will not alter the military balance in the Middle East, and it will not result in any adverse impact on US defence readiness, the Pentagon said

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot interceptor missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $9 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The principal contractor for the sale of the missiles – Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement Missiles (PAC-3 MSE) – will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The State Department approval follows a request by Saudi Arabia to buy 730 PAC-3 MSE missiles, the Pentagon said.

The proposed sale will not alter the military balance in the Middle East, and it will not result in any adverse impact on US defence readiness, the Pentagon added.

