At least 7 killed in church shooting in southern Jordan, state TV reports
Authorities said efforts were ongoing to track down and apprehend the suspects
- PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 4:10 PM UPDATED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 4:17 PM
At least seven people were killed in a shooting inside a church in Karak governorate in southern Jordan, a security source told state TV on Friday.
The source told the official Al-Mamlaka broadcaster that "at least seven people died in the shooting at Hammoud Church in Karak, while about 10 others were wounded, some of them critically" when two unidentified gunmen opened fire inside the church, according to authorities.
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Authorities were pursuing the suspects, the television said, citing the Public Security Directorate.
The attack took place during a funeral, the state news agency said.
Inputs from Reuters, AFP.