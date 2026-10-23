At least 7 killed in church shooting in southern Jordan, state TV reports

At least seven people were killed in a shooting inside a church in Karak governorate in southern Jordan, a security source told state TV on Friday.

The source told the official Al-Mamlaka broadcaster that "at least seven people died in the shooting at Hammoud Church in Karak, while about 10 others were wounded, some of them critically" when two unidentified gunmen opened fire inside the church, according to authorities.

Authorities were pursuing the suspects, the television said, citing the Public Security Directorate.

The attack took place during a funeral, the state news agency said.

Inputs from Reuters, AFP.