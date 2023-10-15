UN Security Council in talks on resolution on Israel-Hamas war

A draft circulated by Russia condemns the violence without naming Hamas while the one from Brazil calls the Hamas attacks as an act of terrorism

Riyad H. Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, speaks to members of the media with members of the Arab Group prior to a UN Security Council meeting. — Reuters file

By AFP Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 9:12 PM

UN Security Council members held difficult talks on Sunday on a possible resolution over the war between Israel and Hamas, with two drafts on the negotiating table, diplomats said.

On Friday, Russia circulated a draft that calls for "an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire" in the war triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack from Gaza on southern Israel.

That draft calls for "unimpeded" humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which had already been under a years-long Israeli blockade and is now under a full-blown siege, with basics like electricity and food supplies cut off.

The Russian draft, seen by AFP, "strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism", without mentioning Hamas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

But the United States is insisting that the council condemn the Hamas attacks as an act of terrorism. And a competing draft from Brazil does explicitly do that, diplomats said.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since the attack unleashed last week by Hamas militants, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Sunday.

The death toll in Gaza from Israeli retaliatory attacks has risen to 2,450, the health ministry there said.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said some council members had expressed a "positive" view of Moscow's draft in a closed door meeting on Friday.

ALSO READ:

After seeking suggestions for changes to the text, Russia asked Brazil, the council's current chair, to put it up for a vote on Monday.

But no vote has been scheduled yet, diplomats said.

To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes on the 15-member body, and cannot be vetoed by any of the five permanent members — the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia.

Diplomats said the talks were tough going, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict regularly divides the council.

In theory, the text sponsored by Brazil, or one from any other council member, could be put up for a vote if the Russian document is not approved.