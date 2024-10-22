UN rights chief says 'appalled' by deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital

Photo: Reuters

The UN rights chief said Tuesday he was "appalled" by a deadly Israeli strike nearly a south Beirut hospital Monday, demanding a "prompt and thorough investigation".

"I am appalled by the Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut's densely populated Jnah neighbourhood that reportedly killed at least 18 people, including four children, and wounded 60 others," Volker Turk said in a statement.