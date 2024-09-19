UN members demand end to 'unlawful' Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks at a press conference ahead of the opening of the 79th high-level session of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations on September 18, 2024 in New York. — AFP

UN member states voted on Wednesday to formally demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months and the imposition of sanctions for non-compliance.

The non-binding resolution, which Israel claimed would fuel violence, calling it "distorted" and "cynical", is based on an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) saying the occupation since 1967 was "unlawful".

There were 124 votes in favour, 14 against and a notable 43 abstentions, with the Palestinian delegation heralding the adoption as "historic".

Arab countries called the special session just days before dozens of world leaders meet at UN headquarters to address the kick-off of this year's General Assembly.

The move also comes weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel, which unleashed the devastating and ongoing retaliatory war in Gaza.

The resolution — the first introduced by the Palestinian delegation itself under new rights gained this year — demands Israel "brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory".

It calls for a withdrawal "no later than 12 months" from the resolution's adoption. A previous draft gave six months.

"The idea is you want to use the pressure of the international community in the General Assembly and the pressure of the historic ruling by the ICJ to force Israel to change its behaviour," said Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour on Monday.

Israel firmly rejected the resolution. "This is what cynical international politics looks like," foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said on X.

He said it was "a distorted decision that is disconnected from reality, encourages terrorism and harms the chances for peace".

Hamas said it "welcomes the adoption", saying it reflected "the international community's solidarity with the Palestinian people's struggle".

The resolution "demands" the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories, a halt to new settlements, the return of seized land and property, and the possibility of return for displaced Palestinians.