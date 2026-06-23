UN maritime body says to begin evacuating sailors stranded in Gulf

'We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations', International Maritime Organisation chief said

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 23 Jun 2026, 7:49 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UN's International Maritime Organisation said Tuesday it will begin evacuating more than 11,000 sailors stranded in the Gulf due to the Middle East war.

"This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry," IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

Recommended For You

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

Iran delegation leaves for Tehran after 18 hours of talks: state media

Iran delegation leaves for Tehran after 18 hours of talks: state media

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

 

"We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations," he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US State Secretary Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal

2

13 Indians and Pakistanis killed in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG site

3

Iran delegation leaves Swiss talks after Trump strike threat over Hezbollah support: IRNA

4

Etihad Rail to launch passenger train network on Sept 30; first phase set for June 30

5

Iran says technical talks with US concluded, forming nuclear, sanctions working groups