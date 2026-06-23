UN maritime body says to begin evacuating sailors stranded in Gulf
'We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations', International Maritime Organisation chief said
- PUBLISHED: Tue 23 Jun 2026, 7:49 PM
- By:
- AFP
The UN's International Maritime Organisation said Tuesday it will begin evacuating more than 11,000 sailors stranded in the Gulf due to the Middle East war.
"This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry," IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.
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"We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations," he added.
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