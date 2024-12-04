UN General Assembly pushes for Palestinian state

Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage at a makeshift camp that was hit in Israeli strikes near the Abu Hmayseh school at the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday. — AFP

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday called on Israel to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories and pushed for the creation of a Palestinian state, convening an international conference in June to try to jumpstart a two-state solution.

In a resolution passed by a 157-8 vote, with the United States and Israel among those voting no, and seven abstentions, the assembly expressed "unwavering support, in accordance with international law, for the two-state solution of Israel and Palestine."

The Assembly said the two states should be "living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, based on the pre-1967 borders."

It has called for a high-level international meeting in New York in June 2025, to be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, to breathe new life into diplomatic efforts to make the two-state solution a reality.

The assembly called for "realisation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, primarily the right to self-determination and the right to their independent state."

The United Nations considers the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip to be unlawfully occupied by Israel.

Israel occupied the Gaza Strip in 1967 and maintained troops and settlements there until 2005. Though it has withdrawn, it is still considered the occupying power there. Alluding to recent rulings by the International Court of Justice, the assembly called on Israel to end its "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as rapidly as possible" and halt all new settlement activity. "The question of Palestine has been on the UN agenda since the inception of the organisation and remains the most critical test to its credibility and authority and to the very existence of an international law-based order," Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour said. It was a UN General Assembly resolution in 1947 that divided British-ruled Palestine into two states — one Arab and one Jewish.

But only the creation of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948. This triggered a war between Israel and its Arab neighbours.