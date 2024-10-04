E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

The strike is part of a highly concerning pattern of unlawful use of force by ISF during military-like operations in the West Bank, the UN rights office said in a statement

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Tulkarem refugee camp the previous night, in the occupied West Bank on October 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Tulkarem refugee camp the previous night, in the occupied West Bank on October 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 8:56 PM

The United Nations on Friday condemned what it called an "unlawful air strike" by Israel on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian health ministry said killed 18 people the previous day.

"The strike is part of a highly concerning pattern of unlawful use of force by ISF (Israeli security forces) during military-like operations in the West Bank that have caused widespread harm to Palestinians and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure," the United Nations rights office said in a statement.


ALSO READ:


More news from World