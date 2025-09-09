UN chief condemns Israel's 'flagrant violation' of Qatari sovereignty

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's strikes on Qatar Tuesday, calling them a "flagrant violation" of Doha's sovereignty.

"We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages. I condemn this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," Guterres told a media briefing.

These remarks came after Israel launched a strike on Tuesday targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. Reuters cited witnesses who heard explosions in Doha, while Israeli media said the strike was aimed at senior Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s Gaza chief.

